Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 6,545 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $12.43 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.4101 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Societe Generale lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

