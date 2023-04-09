Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $197,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.87.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $339.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.