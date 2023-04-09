Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys Shares of 600 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 362,501 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after purchasing an additional 176,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,406,000 after purchasing an additional 143,099 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after buying an additional 127,109 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.83.

Insider Activity

ANSYS Stock Performance

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $322.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.