Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XAIR. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beyond Air by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $199.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.31. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Gaul purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 72,150 shares in the company, valued at $422,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,237.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Gaul acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 72,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,799. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 96,588 shares of company stock valued at $591,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

