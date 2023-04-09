Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stake Boosted by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $184,773,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,679,000 after acquiring an additional 238,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SQM opened at $73.36 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.