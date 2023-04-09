Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 2,005 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1,452.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,203,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,843,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of PSX opened at $102.84 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

