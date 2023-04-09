Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 1,568 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Shell were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.