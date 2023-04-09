General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 223.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $93.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $97.87.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

