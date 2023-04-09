Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

