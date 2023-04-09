Comerica Bank Buys 4,427 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.25% of Visteon worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 28.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visteon Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VC opened at $143.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $171.66.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

