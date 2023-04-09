Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,951,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after buying an additional 1,100,581 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,639,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

