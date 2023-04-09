Comerica Bank Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $861.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $830.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $810.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

