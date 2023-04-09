Comerica Bank Buys 5,806 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,636 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 136,472 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 32,663 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $170.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.74 and a 200 day moving average of $167.76. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

