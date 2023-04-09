Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 6,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,851.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,685.21 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,610.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,538.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

