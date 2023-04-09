Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,358 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

