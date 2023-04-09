Comerica Bank Purchases 563 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $451.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.25.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

