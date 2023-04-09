MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after buying an additional 176,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 89.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $533.65 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $542.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.33.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.