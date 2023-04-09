Comerica Bank Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $98,913,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,597,000 after purchasing an additional 621,797 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HLT opened at $140.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.46.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.73.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

