Comerica Bank Acquires 16,632 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 164,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 86,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $135.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

