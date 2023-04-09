Comerica Bank Purchases 46,305 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in APA by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in APA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 23.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of APA opened at $38.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

