Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.94% of Mesa Laboratories worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 29.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $112,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 2.9 %

MLAB stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $255.57.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently -220.68%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $165,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,724.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $165,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,724.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $300,548.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also

