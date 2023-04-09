Comerica Bank Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.21% of Tenable worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tenable by 3.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at $472,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.01 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

