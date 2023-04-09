Comerica Bank Purchases 1,890 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after buying an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,006,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $374,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $76.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

