Winch Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,336 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

