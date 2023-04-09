Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $63.07 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Visa by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 377,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $84,215,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 181,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average is $210.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

