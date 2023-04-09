Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 2,000 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. Lion Long Term Partners LP purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 1.8 %

TPL opened at $1,732.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,787.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2,100.71. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,250.01 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

