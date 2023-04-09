Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

