Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,587 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $163.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

