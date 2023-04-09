Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 6,144 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.