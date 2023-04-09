Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.43 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

