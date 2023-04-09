Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 149 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CSL opened at $205.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.38. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.