Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,192 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,051,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,260,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $148.61 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

