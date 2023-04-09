Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in FOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 195,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.45 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.