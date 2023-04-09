Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 11,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.29 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

