Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.36.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $285.57 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

