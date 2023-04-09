Expion360 (XPON) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Expion360 to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -105.21% -205.40% -131.08% Expion360 Competitors -56.46% -12.40% -9.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Expion360 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $7.16 million -$7.54 million -4.27 Expion360 Competitors $667.87 million $8.43 million 4.05

This table compares Expion360 and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Expion360’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Expion360. Expion360 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Expion360 and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00 Expion360 Competitors 77 464 1007 51 2.65

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 44.35%. Given Expion360’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expion360 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Expion360 peers beat Expion360 on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Expion360 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

