Head to Head Analysis: Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and Its Peers

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is one of 726 public companies in the "Holding & other investment offices" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rigetti Computing to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Risk & Volatility

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.94 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.30 billion -$6.59 million -7.54

Rigetti Computing’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rigetti Computing and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 592 890 15 2.50

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 258.66%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 76.66%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Rigetti Computing rivals beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

