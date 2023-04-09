Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKYA stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

