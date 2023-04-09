Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $78.26 on Friday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $91.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at $51,538,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,258 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

