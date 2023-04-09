Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $21.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 18.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 56.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 1.2 %

MRVI opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.70. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $38.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

