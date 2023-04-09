Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Target Price at $52.18

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.18.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

