General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $83.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

General Mills stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

