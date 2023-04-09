First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.13.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $204.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -486.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.75. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $219.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.