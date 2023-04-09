Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,190 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,438,000 after purchasing an additional 148,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after acquiring an additional 740,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Black Knight by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BKI stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.