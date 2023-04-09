Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,117 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.74.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

