Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 92,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Shell by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Shell by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.57 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

