Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.94 and a 200-day moving average of $169.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

