Strs Ohio Acquires 343 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,350,000 after buying an additional 256,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,668,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,477,000 after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Financial Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.53. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

