China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.34

Shares of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as low as $12.30. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 16,864 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.17.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

