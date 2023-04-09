Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.49.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 210,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.